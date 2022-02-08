Super Bowl LVI | Burrow’s father recalls son’s journey to stardom

THE PLAINS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Humans long for the ability to claim a special place as home. However, the location isn’t necessarily what makes a place home. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lived in a few different places as a child. He was born in Iowa and lived in Nebraska and North Dakota at different points in his young life.

His father, Jimmy Burrow, was a longtime football coach at both the high school and collegiate levels. The family often moved when Jimmy accepted a new job at a new program.

“Fargo was North Dakota State. That was the first time that we moved and he kind of had friends and didn’t really want to move,” said Burrow about his son.

Joe was in the 2nd grade when Jimmy accepted a job on the Ohio University football staff. The Burrow family packed up and moved to the small community of The Plains in Athens County. It would be a turning point in Joe’s social life.

“Joe has always felt comfortable here. He started playing different sports with basically the same group of kids,” said Burrow.

He was the new kid in town, but not for long. Joe’s newfound friends became family and a special bond was forged amongst them. The community saw that bond on display on the football field when Joe and his friends entered high school. During Joe’s senior year, the Athens Bulldogs dominated their opponents and earned a trip to the state championship game. It was a precursor to future chapters in Burrow’s football story.

“For Joe, that’s really why he plays is to win championships,” said his father.

Burrow first signed a letter of intent to play football at Ohio State. After three years and minimal playing time, he graduated and transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU). It was in Baton Rouge where he became a star; winning the Heisman Memorial Trophy and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Even during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, with the eyes of the college football world watching, Joe never forgot about the people back home in Athens.

“I’m up here for all of those kids in Athens and in Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here too,” said the newly selected Heisman Trophy winner.

It was a moment his parents, Jimmy and Robin, won’t ever forget.

“The ability he has to raise money for food insecurities here in the area, and I’m just very proud of that and his leadership with every team he has been a part of,” said Burrow’s father.

Looking back, Jimmy is thankful that he retired from coaching before Joe’s senior year at LSU. It gave him the opportunity to be present for some of his son’s greatest accomplishments. Now, with Joe set to play for the NFL’s top prize, Jimmy is just like any father in the stands.

“Oh, we get nervous as it gets towards the game,” said Burrow with a smile. “We like to go in and watch him warm up. That kind of settles us down when we see him out there and he’s made it through the week, everything’s good and he’s ready to go.”

So when Joe’s parents take their seats at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday, most of Athens will be watching Joe from home. The home Joe longed for as a kid, and the home Jimmy is thankful Joe found here.

“One of their own in Athens and southeast Ohio has reached the ultimate goal and it’s exciting. People are proud of him around here and we’re certainly proud of him as his mom and dad.”

