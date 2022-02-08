Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested on burglary, assault charges

(Photo: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office tell us a 39-year-old man was arrested following a burglary turned assault Monday.

They say Richard Travis Francione broke into a woman’s home on Pepper Hill Drive before assaulting her. While on the way, deputies were informed the man had left the scene.

Francione was found in possession of a tool used to force entry into the home.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and fourth-degree assault.

Francione was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

