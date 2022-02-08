Sheriff: Gunfire reports lead to drug bust in Knox County

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Knox County were called to reports of gunfire at a home on Maggie Cain Road in Barbourville early Monday morning.

When they arrived, deputies could not find anyone inside but did find 35-year-old Donnie Ray Scott hiding behind the home. Upon searching Scott, deputies found a bag containing suspected meth.

During a neighborhood canvass and a check at the Barbourville ARH, neither a victim nor any other suspects were located.

Scott was charged with public intoxication and possession and taken to the Knox County Detention Center

