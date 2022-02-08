Advertisement

Sheriff: Gunfire reports lead to drug bust in Knox County

(Photo: Knox County Detention Center)
(Photo: Knox County Detention Center)(Knox County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Knox County were called to reports of gunfire at a home on Maggie Cain Road in Barbourville early Monday morning.

When they arrived, deputies could not find anyone inside but did find 35-year-old Donnie Ray Scott hiding behind the home. Upon searching Scott, deputies found a bag containing suspected meth.

During a neighborhood canvass and a check at the Barbourville ARH, neither a victim nor any other suspects were located.

Scott was charged with public intoxication and possession and taken to the Knox County Detention Center

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
New state bill would equate handgun permit holders to law enforcement
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire

Latest News

Clay County bus fire - 6:00 p.m.
Clay County bus fire - 6:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - February 7, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - February 7, 2022
Vigil
‘King of the Roads’ Leonard Lawson dies at 82
(Photo: Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested on burglary, assault charges