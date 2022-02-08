SBA helping offer loan assistance for those affected by August 2021 flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Businesses and home owners in the Pike County area affected by severe storms and flooding in August 2021, can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA.

SBA Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, announced the loan assistance.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Virginia’s small businesses and residents impacted by the severe storms and flooding,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

EIDL Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

2 Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration # 17332, not for the COVID-19 incident.

You can get disaster loan information by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster

Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 4, 2022. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Nov. 2, 2022.

