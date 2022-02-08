Retired marines helping Ky. community devastated by December storms

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Tornado victims in western Kentucky still need a lot of help, and now they’re getting it thanks to a donation drive.

James Burroughs is the Junior Vice Commandant of the Richmond Marine Corps League. He visited Bremen, Kentucky after the devastating storms in December. The town of over 300 was destroyed.

“I saw the devastation, excuse me, it was beyond imagination,” Burroughs said. “And they just watch the tornado level the town. This town has been forgotten in a way. We are not gonna let that happen.”

The league has donations coming in from Pennsylvania and Indiana and local help from the Richmond Fire Department, Police Department, and other local stores and individuals.

The Marine Corps League in Richmond gathered donations to send to the tornado victims in western Kentucky almost two months after the devastation.

“Food clothing and more specific items, six pallets of food, brand new toys from Toys for Tots will be given to all the children in the town,” said Burroughs.

The team will leave to go to Bremen on Saturday to drop off all the supplies.

“As a family, a community and as retired marines, upholding as our titles of marines, we don’t let anyone be left behind,” Burroughs said.

Organizers hope, if everything goes successfully this weekend, they can have another donation drive in the spring to help out those in need.

