Advertisement

Retired marines helping Ky. community devastated by December storms

Tornado victims in western Kentucky are still in need of a lot of help, and now they’re getting...
Tornado victims in western Kentucky are still in need of a lot of help, and now they’re getting it thanks to a donation drive.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Tornado victims in western Kentucky still need a lot of help, and now they’re getting it thanks to a donation drive.

James Burroughs is the Junior Vice Commandant of the Richmond Marine Corps League. He visited Bremen, Kentucky after the devastating storms in December. The town of over 300 was destroyed.

“I saw the devastation, excuse me, it was beyond imagination,” Burroughs said. “And they just watch the tornado level the town. This town has been forgotten in a way. We are not gonna let that happen.”

The league has donations coming in from Pennsylvania and Indiana and local help from the Richmond Fire Department, Police Department, and other local stores and individuals.

“Food clothing and more specific items, six pallets of food, brand new toys from Toys for Tots will be given to all the children in the town,” said Burroughs.

The team will leave to go to Bremen on Saturday to drop off all the supplies.

“As a family, a community and as retired marines, upholding as our titles of marines, we don’t let anyone be left behind,” Burroughs said.

Organizers hope, if everything goes successfully this weekend, they can have another donation drive in the spring to help out those in need.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers consider bill to help ease car tax increases
ANBAC
A New Beginning Achievement Center aims to give neurodivergent adults new beginning at life
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues animal assault investigation
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues sexual assault investigation
More than $2 million in workforce training funds to be available statewide