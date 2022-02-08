Advertisement

Rep. Hal Rogers accused of cursing at Ohio Congresswoman

By Ethan Sirles and Courier Journal News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT/Courier Journal) - Congressman Hal Rogers was accused of cursing at the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday, according to our news partners at the Courier Journal.

Representative Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio, posted on Twitter accusing Rogers of telling her “kiss my a--” after she asked him to wear a mask.

WYMT reached out to Rep. Rogers for comment. Below is his statement.

“This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost,” said Rogers.

