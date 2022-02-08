Advertisement

Police: Driver cited for going 112 mph in Wisconsin was ‘late for a party’

The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of 2022.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol issued a citation to a driver for going 112 mph on an Eau Claire County freeway in February.

The person who was cited for speeding told the State Patrol they were “running late for a party,” according to a Facebook post.

The State Patrol said the driver’s citation for going more than 25 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit means they will automatically have their license suspended for 15 days upon conviction, according to state statute. No other citations were issued to the driver.

In the post, the State Patrol added: “The party will always be there. Please slow down and arrive alive.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

Latest News

A teddy bear that was left at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is waiting to be...
Teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport waiting to be reunited with its family
The owner of Fairytales Children's Bookstore in Nashville started a book drive after receiving...
Bookstore owner raises over 100 copies of ‘Maus’ for teachers after being banned in schools
An exterior view of the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., is shown on Sunday, Jan....
Group to restore bowling alley, crux of Orangeburg Massacre
More than $2 million in workforce training funds to be available statewide