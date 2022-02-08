Advertisement

Plan to spend $725M to clean up abandoned coal mines

(WTAP)
By JOHN RABY
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - Nearly $725 million in federal funding is available this fiscal year to 22 states and the Navajo Nation for the reclamation of abandoned coal mines and cleanup of acid mine drainage.

U.S. Department of the Interior officials announced the funding Monday.

It is included in President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package and is part of an overall plan to spend $11.3 billion in the U.S. abandoned mine lands program over 15 years.

Reclamation of shuttered coal mine sites is considered crucial to preventing environmental pollution and returning land to its natural setting.

The funding is considered key to removing toxic metals and returning fish and wildlife to waterways.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Another nice day across the mountains, stray showers possible tomorrow night
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog - 11:00 p.m.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Man arrested on burglary, assault charges - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Man arrested on burglary, assault charges - 11:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - February 7, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - February 7, 2022