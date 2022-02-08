Perry County man arrested for sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County man is being charged after police say he committed sexual offenses in January.

Jackson Baker, 20, of Gays Creek, was working for Fast-Staff at Hazard ARH when the complaint against him was filed. The victim was a patient at the hospital.

According to the arrest warrant, Baker groped the victim, tried forcing his hands to inappropriate areas, kissed her on the mouth and wrote his phone number on a piece of paper he put in her bra.

The warrant also said he tried to get the victim to have sex with him while in her room. When she said no, Baker allegedly restrained her and kept her in the room.

Baker is set to be in court on March 8. He is under house arrest until then.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.