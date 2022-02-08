Advertisement

Perry Central’s Cade Miller signs with Georgetown College

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wide receiver Cade Miller has signed to continue his football career with the Georgetown Tigers.

”It feels pretty good and I’m just looking forward to going down there and getting stronger and better and playing,” said Miller. “The location and I love the coaches so I think it’s the right place for me.”

Miller finished his senior season with 490 receiving yards and 333 rushing yards, solidifying his position as the fourth leading rusher in school history.

