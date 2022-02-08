Advertisement

A New Beginning Achievement Center aims to give neurodivergent adults new beginning at life

ANBAC
ANBAC(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Feb. 8, 2022
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - For many individuals with developmental, intellectual or behavioral disabilities, what seems like a simple task for can become a challenge. A New Beginning Achievement Center (ANBAC) is dedicated to helping these people thrive.

ANBAC is a facility that helps neurodivergent adults gain valuable skills to help them become more independent.

From banking to self-esteem, the academy provides individuals with one-on-one, hands-on learning opportunities that best benefit their needs.

M.J. Burnette, Vocational Skills Director at ANBAC says it is rewarding being able to help these students achieve their goals.

”It’s a privilege. It’s also one that makes me very proud of our students,” he said. “They’re able to go out and assert themselves, not as an adult with a disability, but an adult that may have learned a skill that just took a little longer.”

The center currently has 23 students enrolled but has already helped more than 100 individuals.

