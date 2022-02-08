More than $2 million in workforce training funds to be available statewide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $2.2 million in funds to support workforce training in the state.

The money is supposed to help fund the training of almost 9,500 workers in the Commonwealth.

“We are keeping our incredible economic momentum going in 2022, and that includes efforts to ensure workers across Kentucky have the training they need to be successful,” Gov. Beshear said. “Continued development of our skilled workforce helps attract quality employers to our state and guarantees our residents have access to great jobs.”

The announcement brings the state total for the 2022 fiscal year to more than $6 million, which supports almost 90 applicants and more than 21,000 workers. This is already more than the previous fiscal year’s total.

