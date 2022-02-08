Advertisement

More than $2 million in workforce training funds to be available statewide

(Gray Media)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $2.2 million in funds to support workforce training in the state.

The money is supposed to help fund the training of almost 9,500 workers in the Commonwealth.

“We are keeping our incredible economic momentum going in 2022, and that includes efforts to ensure workers across Kentucky have the training they need to be successful,” Gov. Beshear said. “Continued development of our skilled workforce helps attract quality employers to our state and guarantees our residents have access to great jobs.”

The announcement brings the state total for the 2022 fiscal year to more than $6 million, which supports almost 90 applicants and more than 21,000 workers. This is already more than the previous fiscal year’s total.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

Latest News

Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for theft suspect or information...
Have you seen this car? Deputies need help identifying a theft suspect
Kids First Kentucky initiative launched by KASS
Donate Life KY launches online ‘Life is Cool’ program
Every bear purchase helps Troopers purchase more bears for children in crisis - such as a...
Last Minute Valentine’s Day Shopping? Buy a Trooper Teddy Bear!