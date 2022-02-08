Advertisement

Man charged following police chase across several EKY counties

(KGWN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call from concerned family members led to a police chase that spanned several Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday afternoon.

Irvine Police Chief John Sturniolo tells WYMT his office received a call from the family saying Bobby Farthing, 61, from Catawaba, North Carolina was in the area and had threatened to kill himself. Police say he drove up from there that morning.

Police went looking for Farthing and found him at the Oakdale Cemetery before he took off. We’re told they found him again on Cobb Hill Road just outside the city and that is when the chase started.

Sturniolo says it lasted about 90 minutes and went through parts of Estill, Lee and Owsley County with officers from several agencies involved in the pursuit. Officers tried to use spike strips on two separate occasions before Farthing stopped on Route 11 in Owsley County.

He was arrested without incident. When officers searched the car, they found a loaded gun inside.

Bobby Farthing was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville. He is charged with speeding, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment along with other traffic violations.

