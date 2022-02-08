Last Minute Valentine’s Day Shopping? Buy a Trooper Teddy Bear!

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Troopers are selling Trooper Teddy’s to help those looking for last minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

Trooper Teddy makes a difference. Every bear purchase helps Troopers purchase more bears for children in crisis such as a domestic situation or sexual abuse, or given to children suffering from a serious illness.

To purchase or make a donation, visit https://trooperteddy.square.site/.

The bears cost $20.

Make sure to post your pictures on social media with the following hashtags with your Trooper Teddy’s #ksptrooperteddy #valentinesgift.

