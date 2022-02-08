Advertisement

Last Minute Valentine’s Day Shopping? Buy a Trooper Teddy Bear!

Every bear purchase helps Troopers purchase more bears for children in crisis - such as a...
Every bear purchase helps Troopers purchase more bears for children in crisis - such as a domestic situation, sexual abuse, or given to children suffering from a serious illness.(Kentucky State Police)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Troopers are selling Trooper Teddy’s to help those looking for last minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

Trooper Teddy makes a difference. Every bear purchase helps Troopers purchase more bears for children in crisis such as a domestic situation or sexual abuse, or given to children suffering from a serious illness.

To purchase or make a donation, visit https://trooperteddy.square.site/.

The bears cost $20.

Make sure to post your pictures on social media with the following hashtags with your Trooper Teddy’s #ksptrooperteddy #valentinesgift.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

Latest News

Kids First Kentucky initiative launched by KASS
Donate Life KY launches online ‘Life is Cool’ program
File photo of a school resource officer
Ky. House committee forwards bill clearing up law requiring school resource officers
Man charged following police chase across several EKY counties