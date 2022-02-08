Advertisement

‘King of the Roads’ Leonard Lawson dies at 82

Vigil
Vigil(MGN/L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Louisville Courier-Journal and Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Courier-Journal/WYMT) - Leonard Lawson, a highway contractor from Bell County who was known as the “King of the Roads” died last week, according to our news partners at the Louisville Courier-Journal. He was 82 years old.

Former Governor, current University of Pikeville Chancellor, and Lawson’s friend Paul E. Patton confirmed to the newspaper that he died Friday night in Naples, Florida, where he lived in the winter.

Born in Bell County, Lawson rose to prominence in the 1970s with road paving companies under his “Mountain Enterprises” banner.

Lawson and his businesses also attracted scrutiny and he was indicted on federal bribery charges in 2008, though he was later acquitted.

He also donated $300,000 for a state-of the-art cancer center at the University of Pikeville which now bares his name. He also frequently supported his alma mater the Red Bird School, where he graduated in 1958.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
New state bill would equate handgun permit holders to law enforcement
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire

Latest News

Clay County bus fire - 6:00 p.m.
Clay County bus fire - 6:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - February 7, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - February 7, 2022
(Photo: Knox County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Gunfire reports lead to drug bust in Knox County
(Photo: Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff: Man arrested on burglary, assault charges