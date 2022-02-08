‘King of the Roads’ Leonard Lawson dies at 82

NAPLES, Fla. (Courier-Journal/WYMT) - Leonard Lawson, a highway contractor from Bell County who was known as the “King of the Roads” died last week, according to our news partners at the Louisville Courier-Journal. He was 82 years old.

Former Governor, current University of Pikeville Chancellor, and Lawson’s friend Paul E. Patton confirmed to the newspaper that he died Friday night in Naples, Florida, where he lived in the winter.

Born in Bell County, Lawson rose to prominence in the 1970s with road paving companies under his “Mountain Enterprises” banner.

Lawson and his businesses also attracted scrutiny and he was indicted on federal bribery charges in 2008, though he was later acquitted.

He also donated $300,000 for a state-of the-art cancer center at the University of Pikeville which now bares his name. He also frequently supported his alma mater the Red Bird School, where he graduated in 1958.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

