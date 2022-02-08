Kids First Kentucky initiative launched by KASS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents officially launched the Kids First Kentucky initiative on Tuesday.

The initiative, which has widespread support throughout the state hopes to build bright futures for students.

“Now, more than ever, is the time for the Kentucky General Assembly to close the gap in our state’s decades-long, chronically underfunded education system,” said KASS Executive Director Dr. Jim Flynn. “That effort begins by investing in our public schools and the future of the Bluegrass State – our children.” He continued, “That is why KASS urges our lawmakers to put kids first and adopt three common sense, common ground Kids First Kentucky policies before the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session.”

The initiative has three main priorities in its first year.

Fully fund transportation Increase education funding per student Give school districts more freedom

