Advertisement

Kids First Kentucky initiative launched by KASS

(WRDW)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents officially launched the Kids First Kentucky initiative on Tuesday.

The initiative, which has widespread support throughout the state hopes to build bright futures for students.

“Now, more than ever, is the time for the Kentucky General Assembly to close the gap in our state’s decades-long, chronically underfunded education system,” said KASS Executive Director Dr. Jim Flynn. “That effort begins by investing in our public schools and the future of the Bluegrass State – our children.” He continued, “That is why KASS urges our lawmakers to put kids first and adopt three common sense, common ground Kids First Kentucky policies before the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session.”

The initiative has three main priorities in its first year.

  1. Fully fund transportation
  2. Increase education funding per student
  3. Give school districts more freedom

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

Latest News

More than $2 million in workforce training funds to be available statewide
Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for theft suspect or information...
Have you seen this car? Deputies need help identifying a theft suspect
Donate Life KY launches online ‘Life is Cool’ program
Every bear purchase helps Troopers purchase more bears for children in crisis - such as a...
Last Minute Valentine’s Day Shopping? Buy a Trooper Teddy Bear!