Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers consider bill to help ease car tax increases

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some relief could be on the way for people affected by recent tax increases on car tax bills.

Kentucky lawmakers spent the day Wednesday talking over a bill that would help change the way car taxes are determined.

“Many vehicles are being taxed at a higher rate than their vehicle is actually worth,” said Representative Sal Santoro (R-Union).

House Bill 6 aims to bring property tax bills down for vehicles. It passed the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee on Wednesday.

The bill has an emergency clause meaning it will take effect as soon as the governor signs it, and for those who already paid taxes, there should be a refund.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Andrew Bennett was arrested and charged with sexual crimes against animals.
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Deputies are investigating after a school bus was set on fire in Clay County. The sheriff’s...
Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Coroner releases name of child killed in Wolfe County house fire

Latest News

Tornado victims in western Kentucky are still in need of a lot of help, and now they’re getting...
Retired marines helping Ky. community devastated by December storms
ANBAC
A New Beginning Achievement Center aims to give neurodivergent adults new beginning at life
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues animal assault investigation
‘We don’t take crimes against animals lightly’: KSP continues sexual assault investigation
More than $2 million in workforce training funds to be available statewide