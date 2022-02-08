Kentucky lawmakers consider bill to help ease car tax increases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some relief could be on the way for people affected by recent tax increases on car tax bills.

Kentucky lawmakers spent the day Wednesday talking over a bill that would help change the way car taxes are determined.

“Many vehicles are being taxed at a higher rate than their vehicle is actually worth,” said Representative Sal Santoro (R-Union).

House Bill 6 aims to bring property tax bills down for vehicles. It passed the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee on Wednesday.

The bill has an emergency clause meaning it will take effect as soon as the governor signs it, and for those who already paid taxes, there should be a refund.

