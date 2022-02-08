High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 7)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball scores from across the mountains for February 7, 2022.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Corbin 74, Jackson County 58

Adair County 85, Southwestern 71

Betsy Layne 78, Pike County Central 60

Breathitt County 57, Hazard 50

Buckhorn 76, Jenkins 56

Johnson Central 61, Mountain Mission (Va.) 34

Knox Central 104, Harlan 73

McCreary Central 52, Barbourville 47

Pineville 54, Middlesboro 37

Prestonsburg 60, Morgan County 57

Somerset 68, Estill County 37

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bluegrass United 60, Lynn Camp 58

Clay County 40, Red Bird 29

East Jessamine 56, Powell County 52

Magoffin County 55, June Buchanan 49

Middlesboro 52, Pineville 49

North Laurel 96, OBI 20

Paintsville 60, Prestonsburg 57

Perry County Central 61, Wolfe County 24

Phelps 68, East Ridge 57

Pulaski County 64, McCreary Central 25

Rockcastle County 53, Wayne County 40

South Laurel 73, Jackson County 49

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.