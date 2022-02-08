High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 7)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball scores from across the mountains for February 7, 2022.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Corbin 74, Jackson County 58
Adair County 85, Southwestern 71
Betsy Layne 78, Pike County Central 60
Breathitt County 57, Hazard 50
Buckhorn 76, Jenkins 56
Johnson Central 61, Mountain Mission (Va.) 34
Knox Central 104, Harlan 73
McCreary Central 52, Barbourville 47
Pineville 54, Middlesboro 37
Prestonsburg 60, Morgan County 57
Somerset 68, Estill County 37
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bluegrass United 60, Lynn Camp 58
Clay County 40, Red Bird 29
East Jessamine 56, Powell County 52
Magoffin County 55, June Buchanan 49
Middlesboro 52, Pineville 49
North Laurel 96, OBI 20
Paintsville 60, Prestonsburg 57
Perry County Central 61, Wolfe County 24
Phelps 68, East Ridge 57
Pulaski County 64, McCreary Central 25
Rockcastle County 53, Wayne County 40
South Laurel 73, Jackson County 49
