Have you seen this car? Deputies need help identifying a theft suspect
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies are asking for your help identifying a theft suspect.
The theft happened at a business in the southern area of Laurel County Monday night.
Deputies already ran the license plates tags on the car for owner information.
If anyone can ID the suspect or where the suspected car is located, you are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-600 or send an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
