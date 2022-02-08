Advertisement

February is American Heart Month: Health professionals say knowing the risks is important

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - February is American Heart Month, a time dedicated to promoting awareness and knowledge surrounding heart health across the country.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Kentucky, but what exactly is it? Heart disease actually encompasses a multitude of health issues including heart attacks, heart failure, peripheral artery disease, stroke and arrhythmia.

“Some very obvious causes are smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle,’ said Dr. Andrew Burchett, a cardiologist at Highlands ARH. “All of these are risk factors for advanced cardiac disease, even at a premature age.”

Burchett added that family history or heart disease can be a major factor in determining if you are at an elevated risk.

Cindy Bruck is the Chest Pain Center Coordinator and a registered nurse. She says that while it is difficult to spot heart disease on it’s own, there are some physical symptoms you can watch out for.

“Unexplained fatigue and weakness, unexplained shortness of breath, or shortness of breath that is worse than normal,” she said.

Dr. Burchett recommended keeping a close eye on your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, especially if you have diabetes, and exercising three to five times a week.

