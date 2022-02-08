Even more sunshine on the way this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another absolutely gorgeous day around the mountains today, and plenty more where that came from as our quiet pattern continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch sunshine this evening around the mountains as the pattern continues to favor tranquil weather...especially for this time of year. Our mix of sun and clouds turns into mostly clear skies overnight as lows drop into the lower 30s tonight.

That mix of sun and clouds continues into the daytime hours on our Wednesday. We’ve got a weak little boundary heading in our direction as we work into the day on Wednesday. Not a ton of moisture to work with, but could throw some clouds our way as highs head back above average into the lower 50s. A sprinkle or two possible overnight, but mostly dry as lows fall back into the lower 30s yet again.

The Rest of the Week and Beyond

The tranquil pattern continues through the second half of the week and into the weekend. Sunshine continues on Thursday and Friday with highs getting up into the upper 40s on Thursday, and into the middle 50s on Friday.

A couple of showers may try to move in on Saturday, but it still seems most stay dry at this point with highs dropping into the middle 40s. That front seems to have a bit more behind it in terms of cold air, drying out on Sunday as temperatures drop into the low 30s for highs and upper teens for lows. We look to rebound nicely into the middle and upper 40s by the start of next week.

