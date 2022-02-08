Advertisement

Donate Life KY launches online ‘Life is Cool’ program

(Donate Life KY)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Donate Life KY is making one of its programs more accessible to fourth-grade students in Kentucky and West Virginia.

The Life is Cool program is a state-approved lesson plan for topics like organs, tissue, blood, etc. The main goal of the program is to teach kids about organ donation.

“Health education at a young age is important, and this new program will play a great role in teaching students about their bodies as well as increasing health equity in the state,” said Leigh Pennington, community educator with Donate Life KY. “This program exemplifies what Donate Life KY does so well, which is bringing communities together to learn about organ and tissue donation/transplantation.”

Teachers will be able to register their class for the program, which contains 10 teaching sessions, videos for each session and a grade book.

To learn more about the Life is Cool program, visit https://lifeiscoolky.org/about/.

To learn more about Donate Life KY, visit https://donatelifeky.org/.

