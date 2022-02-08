Advertisement

Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week Doubleheader: Harlan County vs. Harlan

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a doubleheader in Harlan on this week’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

The Harlan County Lady Black Bears travel down the road to take on the Harlan Lady Dragons in a girls matchup at 6:00 p.m.

The boys do battle as well, with tipoff between the Harlan County Black Bears and the Harlan Dragons scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

You can catch all the action live on our second channel, Heroes & Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, Harlan Community Television channels 11/111, check your local listings for the cable channel in your area), right here on WYMT.com, as well as in the livestream player above.

