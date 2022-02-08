Another nice day across the mountains, stray showers possible tomorrow night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another chilly morning, but it will also give way to more sunshine. We are watching a couple of things later this week and this weekend.

Today and Tonight

Frost is likely once again this morning as you head out the door, so give yourself time to get those cars scraped off or warmed up before you leave. Sunshine will take us back into the upper 40s this afternoon. A dry cold front came through last night, but it didn’t bring a whole lot of cold air with it.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping back to right around freezing.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday starts off sunny, but I think we see a few more clouds in the afternoon and evening hours thanks to a weak disturbance that could bring a few stray showers to our region tomorrow night. It could also be a breezy day at times with winds out of the southwest possibly gusting up to 15 to 20 mph at times. That will take us into the mid-50s for highs and will drop us back down into the mid-30s overnight.

After a few clouds early Thursday, the sunshine is right back by the afternoon hours. Highs will be a touch cooler, only topping out in the upper 40s. We wrap up the work and school week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs approaching the 60-degree mark!

We continue to watch a big-time weekend cold front that will likely start its trek through the mountains Friday night and linger through Saturday. I still think we see a midnight high on Saturday and temperatures will drop throughout the day. Models are torn on how much moisture we could see, but both rain and snow are possible. We should drop into the low 20s by Sunday morning.

