Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 7, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school boys’ and girls’ basketball.

GIRLS’ MOUNTAIN TOP 10

  1. Pikeville
  2. North Laurel
  3. Southwestern
  4. Pulaski County
  5. Corbin
  6. Shelby Valley
  7. Martin County
  8. Lawrence County
  9. South Laurel
  10. Knott Central

BOYS’ MOUNTAIN TOP 10

  1. Pulaski County
  2. Pikeville
  3. North Laurel
  4. Knox Central
  5. Breathitt County
  6. Perry Central
  7. Bell County
  8. Lawrence County
  9. Corbin
  10. South Laurel

