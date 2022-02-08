Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 7, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school boys’ and girls’ basketball.

GIRLS’ MOUNTAIN TOP 10

Pikeville North Laurel Southwestern Pulaski County Corbin Shelby Valley Martin County Lawrence County South Laurel Knott Central

BOYS’ MOUNTAIN TOP 10

Pulaski County Pikeville North Laurel Knox Central Breathitt County Perry Central Bell County Lawrence County Corbin South Laurel

