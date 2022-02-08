Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - February 7, 2022
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school boys’ and girls’ basketball.
GIRLS’ MOUNTAIN TOP 10
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Southwestern
- Pulaski County
- Corbin
- Shelby Valley
- Martin County
- Lawrence County
- South Laurel
- Knott Central
BOYS’ MOUNTAIN TOP 10
- Pulaski County
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Knox Central
- Breathitt County
- Perry Central
- Bell County
- Lawrence County
- Corbin
- South Laurel
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.