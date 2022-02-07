Woman escapes, man charged with unlawful imprisonment

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Elliott County sheriff’s deputies said they have arrested and charged a man with false imprisonment.

Deputies said a woman told them she was held inside her apartment against her will and was finally able to escape.

According to a release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, EMS staff called deputies after picking up an injured woman who said she had been assaulted.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Sylvester Bailey, shared a home with the victim and is accused of committing multiple crimes during the alleged imprisonment.

A search warrant was executed with the assistance of Kentucky State Police at the home.

Bailey is facing charges including: Unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, rape in the first degree. sodomy in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) and drug paraphernalia.

He was also wanted on extradition warrants out of Ohio.

Bailey was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.