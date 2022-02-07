Advertisement

Uzomah says he is not ‘missing the biggest game’ of his life

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah says his mindset while recovering from his injury is to be on the field at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI.

While talking with the media on Monday, Uzomah said he if it is up to him, he will play on Feb. 13.

“I don’t really care too much about how I’m feeling, to be honest when I’m out there. I’m not missing the biggest game of my life. Right. Like I’m not missing it,” Uzomah said.

The Bengals tight end has been recovering from a knee injury he sustained early in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Uzomah had to be carted off the field and did not return to the game.

Uzomah says he is feeling great and working every day to ensure he will be suited up for Super Bowl Sunday.

Whether or not Uzomah will play in the game or not, will be determined by the team.

The Bengals will arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday to continue preparations for Sunday.

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

