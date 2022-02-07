Top 5 Plays - February 7, 2022
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Laithan Hall takes top honors.
No. 5 - Pulaski County’s teamwork for Gavin Stevens layup.
No. 4 - Betsy Layne’s chase Mims sly pass to Nick Howell to score.
No. 3 - Floyd Central Lady Jags keep the ball inbounds for two.
No. 2 - Breathitt County’s Christian Collins 360° dunk.
No. 1 - Pikeville’s Laithan Hall layup in the All “A” championship game.
