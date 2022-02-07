Sunshine continues to stick around

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was wonderful seeing plenty of sunshine around this weekend, wasn’t it? And if you enjoyed that, then you enjoyed today, and I suspect you’ll enjoy the rest of the forecast as well!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Boy, wasn’t that a nice day? Well, at least by early February standards. We’re in a much quieter pattern that looks to stick around certainly for the beginning of the week, but likely the end of the week as well! We’ll see a weak system try to push through overnight, but it doesn’t look to be that big of a deal, only throwing a few clouds our way and dropping lows into the middle 20s.

That weak boundary will usher in some slightly cooler conditions as we head into the day tomorrow as well, but still seasonable with plenty of sunshine! Highs look to top out in the lower to middle 40s around the region...which is right where we should be this time of year! Overnight lows fall back into the lower 30s with clear skies yet again.

The Rest of the Week and Beyond

Well, our weather has been rather rough and tumble lately with storm systems trying to work in at least every week or so...but we’ve got an exception to the pattern this week! Current indications are that we’ve got plenty of sunshine ahead for the work week, with skies ranging from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There’s a small chance for a shower Wednesday and into Wednesday night, but it still looks to be smooth sailing through the week!

Temperatures remain around or just above normal, with highs in the middle 40s and low 50s, dipping back into the lower to middle 30s each night. Finally, a week to catch up on other things besides tracking winter weather!

