Nicholasville police: Man shoots wife, kills himself with 3 children nearby

Nicholasville police are working to find answers to an apparent murder-suicide.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are working to find answers to an apparent murder-suicide.

Sergeant Kevin Grimes says officers got a call about a domestic situation on Linden Lane around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Police believe a husband shot his wife in the home before getting into his car and taking his own life.

Police say they’re going about every means to come up with answers about what happened, but Sgt. Grimes says, ultimately, there will be some questions that will never get answered with cases like this.

“That’s the trouble we have in discussing the other murder-suicide that we had this year, we still, we still don’t know what happened that transpired just prior to what was going on,” Grimes said. “At the end of the day today on this case there’s only two people who know what happened and neither one of them can talk.”

Police say the husband and wife were home with the wife’s three children. Grimes says they know the husband and wife were arguing before the shooting because the wife’s 15-year-old daughter called 911.

“There were three kids in the house: a 15-year-old daughter, an 8-year-old daughter, and a 7-year-old son. Matter of fact, it was the 7-year old’s birthday yesterday,” Grimes said.

All three children are physically unharmed.

“I don’t know what they saw or what they heard or what exactly happened,” Grimes said. “We just don’t know to that point, but we’re hoping that they didn’t see anything; that they were able to get out of the house before anything, or anyone knew anything.”

Grimes says the children are staying with a family member right now.

