Advertisement

New spinal cord stimulation diabetes treatment approved by FDA

Atlas Pain and Spine
Atlas Pain and Spine(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Peripheral diabetic neuropathy is not always easy to treat with medicine and standard therapy.

The FDA recently approved a new spinal cord stimulation treatment to help give patients that suffer from peripheral diabetic neuropathy hope for a better quality of life.

”Peripheral diabetic neuropathy unfortunately is one of these conditions that comes along with diabetes that affects Eastern Kentuckians more than most of the general population,” Dr. Thomas Whealton said.

Atlas Pain and Spine in Corbin have been offering the new treatment to patients for a few months. After evaluating patients, they can undergo a trial. Patients that see substantial relief will qualify for the long-term implant.

“We would insert two little catheter or leads to the spinal canal under digital X-ray imaging and advance those to the area where they can be most effective and then put on a band aid and they’re kind of done,” Dr. Whealton said. “Patients that get relief from this, a lot of them, in some of the long-term studies that they’ve done and shown 80% 75% reduction in their symptoms.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
New state bill would equate handgun permit holders to law enforcement
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
Stephen and Tina Hinkle
Two arrested in Corbin after children found living in “unsuitable conditions”
Two Laurel County students offer new grocer/food delivery service
Two Laurel County students offer grocery/food delivery service

Latest News

Police sirens
KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly COVID-19 update
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users