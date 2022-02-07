New spinal cord stimulation diabetes treatment approved by FDA

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Peripheral diabetic neuropathy is not always easy to treat with medicine and standard therapy.

The FDA recently approved a new spinal cord stimulation treatment to help give patients that suffer from peripheral diabetic neuropathy hope for a better quality of life.

”Peripheral diabetic neuropathy unfortunately is one of these conditions that comes along with diabetes that affects Eastern Kentuckians more than most of the general population,” Dr. Thomas Whealton said.

Atlas Pain and Spine in Corbin have been offering the new treatment to patients for a few months. After evaluating patients, they can undergo a trial. Patients that see substantial relief will qualify for the long-term implant.

“We would insert two little catheter or leads to the spinal canal under digital X-ray imaging and advance those to the area where they can be most effective and then put on a band aid and they’re kind of done,” Dr. Whealton said. “Patients that get relief from this, a lot of them, in some of the long-term studies that they’ve done and shown 80% 75% reduction in their symptoms.”

