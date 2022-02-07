Advertisement

Mountain Comprehensive Care opening new drop-in center

(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care will soon have a new Adolescent Drop-In Center.

The center, which will be in Leslie County, will be offering events, activities, food and therapeutic services to youth in the area.

The drop-in center will be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. year-round, according to the announcement.

Construction on the new MCC location is expected to begin soon.

