Lexington community mourning loss of 10-year-old boy

Landon Hayes was a fifth-grade student at Ashland Elementary School.
Landon Hayes was a fifth-grade student at Ashland Elementary School. Teachers and students at the school are still grappling with the loss.(Twitter/Ravens)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington community is mourning the loss of a 10-year-old boy.

The coroner says 22-year-old Tyrus Lathem shot and killed Landon Hayes, and then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened at a home on North Upper Street Sunday afternoon.

Lathem is said to be the boyfriend of the boy’s mother.

Neighbors are stunned by this tragedy.

“It surprised me because it’s usually not a really bad neighborhood,” Bennie Jones said.

The person next door says he used to play games with Landon.

“He was 10 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him,” Jose Diaz said. “He didn’t even get to experience middle school, and I’m just trying to get my head out of it because I’ve been knowing him since he was a young kid.”

Landon was a fifth-grade student at Ashland Elementary School. Teachers and students at the school are still grappling with the loss. The principal wrote a letter to parents yesterday saying, in part:

“With a beautiful smile and contagious laugh, Landon has been a member of the Ashland family since he started kindergarten. Landon loved playing football, his family and being around his peers and teachers. He will be deeply missed by his teachers and classmates.”

School officials say a team of grief counselors is at the school to work with students.

A vigil is being held Monday evening at 5 p.m. on Carrol Street to remember the life and legacy of Landon.

Funeral arrangements are underway.



