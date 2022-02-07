Advertisement

KSP: Person dead after setting home on fire, shooting at authorities

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person is dead after a trooper-involved shooting in Powell County.

According to Kentucky State Police, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers, deputies and officers from the Stanton Police Department were requested to check the well-being of two people at a home on Cat Creek Road.

KSP says someone else in the home had tried to shoot one of the other two people.

When troopers got to the home, they tried to arrest the subject, but the subject was uncooperative and refused to come out of the home. 

While authorities were negotiating with the subject, they say the subject set the home on fire and then came out with a gun, shooting at troopers and officers. A trooper fired back, killing the subject.

KSP says no more information about what happened will be released until they are further along in the investigation.

We’ll keep you updated.

