KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley coming to Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rock and Roll hall of famer Ace Frehley is coming to Hazard on March 13th.

Frehley was booked to perform at The Forum in Hazard by concert organizer and local radio Deejay for WZQQ, Greg Napier.

Napier says it’s been a tough road making it through Covid-19 shutdowns and restrictions.

“We’re honored to be back, grateful to be back and we want to give everybody the best night possible,” he said.

This is the smallest venue Frehley will be playing at on this tour and the only Kentucky stop for him in 2022. The Forum Booking Manager Luke Davis knows what a big concert like this can do for the local economy.

“It’s great for tourism, they’re gonna book up hotels, they’re gonna eat local, they’re gonna spend money,” he said. “It’s great for the economy, it’s great for the Forum, it’s just great for Hazard.”

Davis also sees this as an opportunity to get The Forum an audience it deserves.

“Well it’s great for the forum, its a great building, it’s an amazing space and it’s really been under-utilized over the last couple years and were trying to get it back in the swing of things,” he said.

Napier said he is keeping things in perspective,

“It’s beautiful, you know, this is a KISS family,” said Napier. “This guy was, you know, the guitarist and so it’s cool to see these fans that are actually bringing their grand-kids to the show.”

Tickets are still available for the show.

