Kentucky stays put in AP Top 25

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) -- Auburn is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week.

Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned 48 of 61 first-place votes. Gonzaga earned the other 13 votes and has been ranked No. 2 throughout Auburn’s first stay at the top.

Purdue, Arizona and Kentucky rounded out the top five.

Texas Tech rose five spots to No. 9 under first-year coach Mark Adams.

No. 22 Saint Mary’s and No. 23 Murray State entered the poll.

Murray State’s poll appearance is its first since March 2015.

Iowa State and LSU fell out from last week.

RANKTEAM
1Auburn (22-1)
2Gonzaga (19-2)
3Purdue (20-3)
4Arizona (19-2)
5Kentucky (19-4)
6Houston (20-2)
7Duke (19-3)
8Kansas (19-3)
9Texas Tech (18-5)
10Baylor (19-4)
11Providence (20-2)
12UCLA (16-4)
13Illinois (17-5)
14Wisconsin (18-4)
15Villanova (17-6)
16Ohio State (14-5)
17Michigan State (17-5)
18Marquette (16-7)
19Tennessee (16-6)
20Texas (17-6)
21USC (19-4)
22Saint Mary’s (19-4)
23Murray State (22-2)
24Connecticut (15-6)
25Xavier (16-6)

