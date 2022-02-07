Advertisement

Kentucky has nearly $1 million for illegal dump cleanup

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear said grants totaling nearly $1 million will be distributed to 18 counties to help clean up 80 illegal dumps.

Counties receiving grants must agree to provide a 25% match.

But the state could waive the local match requirement on cleanups that cost more than $50,000.

The governor said Kentuckians deserve for their communities to be clean and safe.

Counties receiving the grants are: Anderson, Butler, Carter, Christian, Cumberland, Estill, Green, Harlan, Hart, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Pike, Warren, Wolfe and Woodford.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
New state bill would equate handgun permit holders to law enforcement
Two Laurel County students offer new grocer/food delivery service
Two Laurel County students offer grocery/food delivery service
Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Stephen and Tina Hinkle
Two arrested in Corbin after children found living in “unsuitable conditions”

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Calm start to the first full week of February
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest
BCHA
One Breathitt Countian aims to fight food insecurity in her community through nonprofit organization
City of Whitesburg accepting umbrella donations for county project