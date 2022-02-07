Kentucky has nearly $1 million for illegal dump cleanup
Feb. 7, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear said grants totaling nearly $1 million will be distributed to 18 counties to help clean up 80 illegal dumps.
Counties receiving grants must agree to provide a 25% match.
But the state could waive the local match requirement on cleanups that cost more than $50,000.
The governor said Kentuckians deserve for their communities to be clean and safe.
Counties receiving the grants are: Anderson, Butler, Carter, Christian, Cumberland, Estill, Green, Harlan, Hart, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Pike, Warren, Wolfe and Woodford.
