Issues & Answers: First-ever SOAR Mini Summit kicks off in March

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region is known for its summits. Those summits bring ideas together from different panelists on how to better Eastern Kentucky. SOAR held a summit last year in Corbin.

”You know we had over 1500 attendees that registered,” said SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall. “We had over 24 speakers, over 100 booth exhibits, our first-ever outdoor booth exhibit hall.

The first-ever mini-summit will be held in Ashland on March 7th and 8th. With one month to go until the summit, more than 400 people have registered with a goal of 500.

”We feel like it’s really important that we’re doing our part to getting out and about in the region to make sure everybody feels like they have a seat at this table,” he said. “That’s going to be important for pushing the entire region forwards.”

The main topic at the summit will be tourism and downtown revitalization in Eastern Kentucky.

”There was a professor from the University of Tennessee that did a study that showed in 2019 that tourism was a $60 billion industry,” he said. “But about 85 percent of that revenue was concentrated in three cities.”

Hall said those cities were outside of Eastern Kentucky. He said they want to bring in tourism to our mountains, especially helping smaller tourism offices in most counties that have limited resources.

”We don’t have big hotels, we don’t have maybe some of the things that other areas have,” he said. “But we do have assets and we do have strengths, how do we play those to the best of our ability?”

