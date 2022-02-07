Advertisement

High-speed pursuit leads to arrest

The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a...
The 26-year old is accused of stealing a van at a convenience store and taking police on a high-speed pursuit.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A high-speed pursuit through two counties landed one man behind bars.

Police say it started just before 7 p.m. along 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue when a man was filling his van with gas at a convenience store. He went inside and then spotted a male subject taking off in the vehicle.

That led police on a pursuit through downtown Ashland. The suspect crossed over into Russell, Flatwoods, Raceland, Worthington and eventually the city of Greenup.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in on the pursuit. The driver, identified as 26-year-old, Thomas Irvin of Greenup at times, reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Officials were able to deploy spike strips and took out some of the vehicles tires.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident along U.S. 23 and Vine Street.

Irvin has been booked into the Greenup County Detention Center and is being charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing police, wanton endangerment and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
New state bill would equate handgun permit holders to law enforcement
Two Laurel County students offer new grocer/food delivery service
Two Laurel County students offer grocery/food delivery service
Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Stephen and Tina Hinkle
Two arrested in Corbin after children found living in “unsuitable conditions”

Latest News

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky has nearly $1 million for illegal dump cleanup
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Calm start to the first full week of February
BCHA
One Breathitt Countian aims to fight food insecurity in her community through nonprofit organization
City of Whitesburg accepting umbrella donations for county project