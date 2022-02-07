Healthcare professionals address the COVID case spike in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Health Department shared their latest COVID-19 update on Facebook today, which showed the impact omicron has had on the area.

Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department, Mark Hensley, said from January 29th to February 4th, Laurel County saw its highest single week of positive cases yet with 1,278 new cases.

Hensley attributed this spike to contagious nature of the omicron variant.

”It’s very important that the residents of Laurel County adhere to the guidelines if we wanna see ourselves through the pandemic,” said Hensley.

He expressed added concerns at how many of those are breakthrough cases, 208 to be exact, meaning around 1 in 6 positive cases are in those who are fully vaccinated.

Hensley said regardless of these breakthrough cases, he trusts that the vaccines are doing what they are intended.

“We don’t think any vaccine is one hundred percent effective,” he said, “but with what we’ve seen here, the vaccine has been effective in about eighty-eight percent of the people receiving the vaccine.”

He added that if Laurel Countians continue to get vaccinated and boosted, practice mask wearing and other COVID-19 safety measures, they should be able to prevent case spikes in the future.

Hensley said that he and his team are continuing to promote vaccines and other COVID-19 protocols throughout Laurel County.

You can stay up to date on Laurel County’s COVID numbers by visiting the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.

