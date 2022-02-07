Grandchildren of first Black UK grad using nonprofit to honor grandmother’s legacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 1950, Mary Ann Henderson made history becoming the first Black graduate at the University of Kentucky.

Now, more than 70 years since earning her degree, Henderson’s grandchildren, who are also UK grads, are honoring their grandmother through charitable work while pushing the importance of education in low-income areas.

The student body makeup at UK in 2022 looks a lot different than it did more than 70 years ago. The university was segregated until 1949. In 1950, Henderson became the first Black graduate of the school with a master’s degree in education.

She was the closest thing to perfect to me,” said Henderson’s granddaughter Taylor Ann Morton. “She educated us a lot.”

“That’s the main thing she emphasized, was education. That there’s glory in receiving education,” said Tyler JR Morton, Henderson’s grandson.

Henderson taught in Lexington and Cynthiana for 35 years. Henderson’s story lives on inside Lexington’s Dunbar Community Center. To honor her legacy, the UK Class of 2021 graduates are launching a nonprofit organization in remembrance of their grandmother.

It’s called Resilience Charity.

“We kinda created the resilience theme based on the resilience,” said Tyler JR Morton. “She had the odds she had to beat the barriers she had to break through and break down.”

The nonprofit, started in 2020, has hosted Christmas parties for low-income families and fed the homeless. Resilience Charity’s goal is to help underprivileged communities through resources, finding jobs and education.

Although the fraternal Morton twins are 23 years old, with little experience in this type of work, they don’t feel they’re in over their head.

Sot Taylor Ann Morton

“I think that our willingness and, actually us getting into the community, will push out that we can do this our age has nothing to do with anything,” Taylor Ann Morton said.

Sadly, on Christmas Eve of 2021, Mary Ann Henderson died. She was 94.

Her grandchildren are still pushing education in her name.

“She motivates me and she’s going to help me get to a different level in our nonprofit,” Taylor Ann Morton said.

The Morton twins are trying to get the university to name a building or classroom in honor of the first Black graduate.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.