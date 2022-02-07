Gov. Andy Beshear announces Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a partnership with the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) on Monday to launch the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund.

The assistance program aims to help homeowners affected by the pandemic pay back their mortgage and other home-related expenses.

The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Starting today, Monday, February 7, qualifying homeowners can visit TeamKYHAF.ky.gov to apply for assistance.

“We are thankful for the federal funds to help Kentucky homeowners affected by the pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentuckians’ homes have been critical during this pandemic and now as cases continue to go down, these funds help ensure each family has their home to help them recover.”

