Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is asking for help in finding information about a school bus fire.

A Facebook post said the bus was at the Clay County Bus Garage off South Highway 421.

The sheriff said it happened around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4th.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

