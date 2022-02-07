Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating school bus fire
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is asking for help in finding information about a school bus fire.
A Facebook post said the bus was at the Clay County Bus Garage off South Highway 421.
The sheriff said it happened around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4th.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
