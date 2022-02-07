Calm start to the first full week of February

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it is on the chilly side out there to start this Monday, the forecast overall this week looks pretty good!

Today and Tonight

Most of the valleys will start in the 20s while some of the ridges will be closer to 30. We’ll start the day sunny, but add a few clouds in this afternoon and tonight. It will be a very pleasant day for this time of the year with highs near 50 and lows in the low to mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

After the last 8 weeks, I have never been so glad to see an extended break from the active weather for a few days. Look for a mix of sun and clouds all the way through the end of the week. Highs will range from the upper 40s to low 50s and lows stay in the 20s and 30s.

Enjoy the break, because I don’t think it will last forever. Models are hinting at a cold front swinging through to start the weekend which could bring us chances for rain and snow. More on that a little later.

For now ... enjoy the sunshine! :)

