Advertisement

Calipari says Shaedon Sharpe will not play this season

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly a month after highly touted recruit Shaedon Sharpe joined the Wildcats, UK head coach John Calipari says Big Blue Nation will have to wait until next season to watch him play.

Calipari announced on Twitter Monday morning that Sharpe will not play during the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Sharpe joined the Wildcats on Jan. 6, but has not registered any minutes on the floor.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
New state bill would equate handgun permit holders to law enforcement
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Two Laurel County students offer new grocer/food delivery service
Two Laurel County students offer grocery/food delivery service
Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Stephen and Tina Hinkle
Two arrested in Corbin after children found living in “unsuitable conditions”

Latest News

Kentucky edges out Alabama
Wildcats pick up first win in Tuscaloosa since 2017
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - February 4, 2022
Ryan Davidson druing North Laurel's win over Jackson County on Feb. 4, 2022.
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 4)
Sports OT - Block B
Sports OT - Block B