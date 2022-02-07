Calipari says Shaedon Sharpe will not play this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly a month after highly touted recruit Shaedon Sharpe joined the Wildcats, UK head coach John Calipari says Big Blue Nation will have to wait until next season to watch him play.

Calipari announced on Twitter Monday morning that Sharpe will not play during the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season.



He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 7, 2022

Sharpe joined the Wildcats on Jan. 6, but has not registered any minutes on the floor.

