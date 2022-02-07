Calipari says Shaedon Sharpe will not play this season
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly a month after highly touted recruit Shaedon Sharpe joined the Wildcats, UK head coach John Calipari says Big Blue Nation will have to wait until next season to watch him play.
Calipari announced on Twitter Monday morning that Sharpe will not play during the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Sharpe joined the Wildcats on Jan. 6, but has not registered any minutes on the floor.
