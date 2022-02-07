‘Brave With Every Beat’: 3-year-old preps for 11th heart surgery

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Huck Frasure was born with a fighter’s heart- a heart he has fought to keep pumping.

The three-year-old boy has congenital heart defects. From unformed valves to underdeveloped ventricles and holes in ventricles, Huck has several issues that cause his heart to not do all of the jobs it should. At only five months old, he went through his first open heart surgery- one of 11 he has had since.

“And we know that Huck is brave with every beat,” said his mother, Lyndsai Frasure. “He has been since before he was born. Even Huck getting into this world was a fight, so he is nothing short of a miracle.”

After one of the visits to the hospital, Huck’s parents noticed something different about their boy. He was more withdrawn, began losing his words, and had changes in his personality. Those changes, it seems, were part of a second diagnosis outside of his heart concerns. Huck has autism.

“He ended up kind of going away,” said Lyndsai. “It’s just hard to see a little boy, that’s so full of life and just wants to just be a little boy, to go through all of these things.”

So, the family found Pikeville Medical Center’s Appalachian Valley Autism Center and began seeking help.

“I don’t know what kind of magic they work here at the AVA Center, but it is truly wonderful to see,” said Lyndsai.

Seeing Huck return and understanding this part of him more, she said, was one of the most incredible blessings. Especially with such a long road ahead with his heart.

“Even though his heart will be mended or repaired as best as current medicine allows it’s a lifelong fight that we’re going to have to fight there,” she said. “He gets so excited here. And it means so much to us to have everyone here rally around him and cheer him on.”

The center that helped him find his voice again is now raising a combined voice to celebrate him as he heads into the final surgery to correct issues of blood flow from his heart to his lungs. So, on Monday, wearing “Huck Wilder” shirts, displaying an artistic rendering of his mended heart, they created a video for his parents to show him as he heads to the hospital this week.

“And knowing that he’s having this surgery and hopefully, it will be the last major surgery that he has to undergo, is very heart filling,” said AVA Center Board Certified Behavior Analyst Rachel Reynolds.

The final surgery, Lyndsai said, will mend Huck’s heart to the most medically possible point.

“This is as repaired as he will be after the surgery, so we hope and pray that there are further developments in medicine that could help him in the future. But, hopefully, after this, he can just be a little boy for a long time,” said Lyndsai. “And that’s what we’re most excited about, is just letting Huck be Huck.”

Center employees say they are excited to see him once he is back in the center, which could be a few weeks, and they will be praying for him and celebrating him every beat of the way.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.