Boyfriend charged in girlfriend’s death

Shawn Carter is facing murder and strangulation charges following his girlfriend's death.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing murder charges following the death of his girlfriend.

According to West Virginia State Police, troopers with the Wayne detachment received a death investigation through 911 Sunday.

The victim, Connie Slone, 55, was found dead in her bedroom at 15535 Route 152 in the community of Echo.

Officials say Slone was found by her boyfriend, Shawn Carter, 55.

Monday, Carter was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Slone’s death.

Troopers say this was a domestic incident.

Carter was arraigned and transported to the Western Regional Jail.

