Advertisement

Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she was attempting to cross.(West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles says she tried to hang on and a bystander also tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip.

The woman fell five or six stories and landed on concrete.

Police are trying to determine why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was clear of pedestrians.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the bridge tender was “distraught” over what happened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
New state bill would equate handgun permit holders to law enforcement
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Addiction Recovery Care employee creates new church in Letcher County
Two Laurel County students offer new grocer/food delivery service
Two Laurel County students offer grocery/food delivery service
Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Stephen and Tina Hinkle
Two arrested in Corbin after children found living in “unsuitable conditions”

Latest News

A lineman rescued a seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the...
Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview
Mountain Comprehensive Care opening new drop-in center