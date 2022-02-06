Wildcats pick up first win in Tuscaloosa since 2017

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the Crimson Tide opened with a 9-1 run, No. 5 Kentucky defeated Alabama 66-55.

The Cats now have an all-time record of 32-25 against Alabama when playing in Tuscaloosa.

Oscar Tshiebwe picked up yet another double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Kentucky-Alabama Stats (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky will travel to face South Carolina on Tuesday, February 8 at 7 p.m.

