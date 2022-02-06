Small businesses are spreading the love and prepping for Valentine’s Day

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With Valentine’s Day less than 10 days away, small businesses in downtown Pikeville are helping out those coming in searching for that perfect gift for their special someone.

“You’ll be able to find something that’s handmade, locally made, or just something that’s different,” said Appcycled owner Jasmine Meade. “Everyone likes to have something a little different, especially when you’re giving and receiving gifts.”

You will not find the typical oversized teddy bear and heart-shaped chocolates in downtown shops, but you will have something personal and unique.

“I always say shop small shop, local, go downtown check things out if you’re having a hard time picking something out,” said Meade.

These small businesses are also preparing for much more than shopping. Many shops are hosting Valentine’s Day events on Feb. 12. Including Pink Pig Yarn Shop, which is hosting a class to crochet heart-shaped costers.

“Have a date night that’s a shop small date night,” said Pink Pig Yarn Shop owner Sarah Stahl. “You can come in here and do a class with your Valentine, or bring your friends and have a ‘Gal-entine’ night, either of that is really a good fun thing to do.”

Many other shops are having Valentine’s Day sales and events leading up to Feb. 14, such as Appcycled’s Comedy Night, Broken Throne Brewing’s beer and chocolate pairing, as well as the Shoppes at 225′s “Shopping, Sweets, and Sips” event.

“The shops provide a lot of experiences and a lot of fun and experiential types of educational, sometimes educational, and sometimes just fun,” said Stahl. “So it’s a good thing to come downtown and just enjoy yourself and have a fun time.”

You can find more things to do on Valentine’s Day on the city of Pikeville’s website or find any of these events on the businesses’ social media pages.

