Advertisement

Small businesses are spreading the love and prepping for Valentine’s Day

Small businesses in downtown Pikeville are preparing for Valentine's Day sales and events.
Small businesses in downtown Pikeville are preparing for Valentine's Day sales and events.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With Valentine’s Day less than 10 days away, small businesses in downtown Pikeville are helping out those coming in searching for that perfect gift for their special someone.

“You’ll be able to find something that’s handmade, locally made, or just something that’s different,” said Appcycled owner Jasmine Meade. “Everyone likes to have something a little different, especially when you’re giving and receiving gifts.”

You will not find the typical oversized teddy bear and heart-shaped chocolates in downtown shops, but you will have something personal and unique.

“I always say shop small shop, local, go downtown check things out if you’re having a hard time picking something out,” said Meade.

These small businesses are also preparing for much more than shopping. Many shops are hosting Valentine’s Day events on Feb. 12. Including Pink Pig Yarn Shop, which is hosting a class to crochet heart-shaped costers.

“Have a date night that’s a shop small date night,” said Pink Pig Yarn Shop owner Sarah Stahl. “You can come in here and do a class with your Valentine, or bring your friends and have a ‘Gal-entine’ night, either of that is really a good fun thing to do.”

Many other shops are having Valentine’s Day sales and events leading up to Feb. 14, such as Appcycled’s Comedy Night, Broken Throne Brewing’s beer and chocolate pairing, as well as the Shoppes at 225′s “Shopping, Sweets, and Sips” event.

“The shops provide a lot of experiences and a lot of fun and experiential types of educational, sometimes educational, and sometimes just fun,” said Stahl. “So it’s a good thing to come downtown and just enjoy yourself and have a fun time.”

You can find more things to do on Valentine’s Day on the city of Pikeville’s website or find any of these events on the businesses’ social media pages.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gray was arrested Saturday morning and remains in Jefferson County Justice Center in...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois; suspect arrested
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Early morning fire kills child in Wolfe County
Stephen and Tina Hinkle
Two arrested in Corbin after children found living in “unsuitable conditions”
Power lines
Winter and ice storm leaves thousands across Kentucky in the dark, numbers slowly decreasing across the mountains
WYMT Cold
Wintry mess continues early, snow showers possible all day

Latest News

Family asks for donations to research group in memory of baby born with rare genetic disorder.
2-year-old dies of rare disease, inspiring community
Worst Cooks in America
London native competes in Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America’
Resilient Knights
Two Whitley Countians help military veterans through art therapy
Bishop Raymond Ross Sr. was born in Lexington in 1936.
WATCH | Looking back on the legacy of Lexington’s first black weatherman